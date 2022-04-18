Local tax preparer shares advice for last-minute filers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The deadline this year to file taxes is Monday, April 18th.

For those who have yet to file a return, a local tax preparer has some advice.

Brandon Renshaw of Liberty Tax says filers should make sure they have all their paperwork before coming in to file.

With the deadline looming, he reminds clients they can always file for an extension if they need extra time to file returns.

Renshaw added this option is better than having to amend a return later.

He said it's normal for some to wait until the last minute to file taxes especially if they're worried they'll owe money.

Following these tips, he says, will make the process run about as smoothly as possible.

"You have up to three months to file," Renshaw said. "If you just need a little extra time just file an extension."

Renshaw says this year about 72 million Americans waited until the final two weeks of tax season to file their returns.

About 42 million waited until the final week.

He expects a busy day Monday as all tax returns without an extension must be filed and/or postmarked by the end of the day.

