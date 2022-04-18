Local Ukrainian community celebrates Easter amid conflict

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Easter Sunday at The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, the excitement of celebrating the resurrection of Christ came with the shadow of worry over the conflict half a world away.

For local Ukrainians, and those with strong ties to the country, seeing the images out of the area over the past two months has been devastating.

They said relying on faith has been crucial.

"Our prayers and intercession with the mother of God in Christ [will] end this war," David Woloszyn, altar server said. "That’s why we come here and we pray."

In addition to prayer, they said the overwhelming support for Ukrainians in Omaha and abroad is just as important.

"[People are] offering the shirts off their backs," Woloszyn said. "Offering clothes offering money, anything we need."

"It’s been very humbling," Miroslava Kotsan, a parishioner, said. "We’ve been very thankful to have been part of just such a wonderful community."

Local Ukrainians are hopeful the continued support will be as enduring as their faith as the war in Ukraine rages on.

"Anything we can do to help out," Taras Kotsan, a parishoner, said. "Anything helps."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.