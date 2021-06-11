Local veteran receives high honor for World War II service in France

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha World War II veteran received special recognition on Friday from a foreign country.

First Lieutenant Bill Brown was given the "Legion of Honor” by the French government.

Brown flew 35 bombing missions and is the last surviving member of his crew. He is turning 101 next month.

The Consulate General of France, which is based in Chicago, said the award is a way for France to say 'thank you' for Brown's service.

"I feel like I'm receiving it for them as well as myself,” said Brown of his fellow veterans.

"I needed to come here, to Omaha, to thank Mr. Brown on behalf of the French president,” said Consulate General of France Guillaume Lacroix.

Three other area veterans are getting similar recognition Friday and Saturday.

