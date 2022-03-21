Local volunteers with Ukrainian church overwhelmed by community's continued support

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Support for Ukraine is still going strong in Omaha.

Sunday, volunteers with the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church gave out Ukrainian dishes in exchange for donations.

Cabbage rolls and potato dumplings were handed out to those willing to make a donation. All proceeds from the food giveaway will go to help families in Ukraine.

Iuliia Grytsyk, a church volunteer, said she's been overwhelmed with the support.

"So many people have been able to come and help us to support us during holy mass on Sundays and also to buy these goodies that we have here to sell," she said.

Grytsyk said the church's most recent food sale was forced to stop taking orders due to the high interest. Another sale is set for next weekend.

Those interested in a dish will have to pre-order starting this Wednesday.

Visit the church's Facebook page for more information.

