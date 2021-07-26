Local woman leaves corporate world to open her own business

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - As we continue to highlight women-owned businesses in our area, 3 News Now reporter and anchor Arianna Martinez introduces a woman who left the corporate world to open her own business and do something she loves.

"I went home and talked to my husband and was telling him what I like to do, and he said let's go for it, so I did,” said Tanya Pospishil, who runs Tanya’s Gift Baskets.

With the support from her husband, she left her corporate job and opened Tanya’s Gift Baskets, where she makes completely customized gifts.

"It makes me feel good that I can create something that's beautiful to them, and hopefully they enjoy the items that I put into it as well,” Pospishil said.

The pandemic actually helped the gifting industry as people and companies could order personalized gifts that could be delivered.

"It worked out really great,” she said. “It's kept me busy and being able to work from home, I'm a home-based business, I've been doing it for four years now. I could keep going which was nice. I didn't have to stop, I didn't have to close the building, I could just keep doing what I wanted to do."

You never have to worry about the gift baskets not being unique as each basket is custom-made for each customer.

"I actually design it on paper, and then on the computer,” Pospishil said. “Then I put all of my items together, specific for that person. So to make it special we do printed ribbon. It adds a little extra touch for that. Maybe their logo on the box, just something special that makes it different for them."

As the company grows, she would love to be able to ship her baskets nationwide.

"I haven't had anybody ask me to ship anything for them yet,” she said. “ A lot of people, since it's local, they would rather come pick it up, or I can deliver it to them."

Pospishil loves to get creative and is ready to work on wild and fun gifts.

"It doesn't matter, I can do it all,” she said. “I can customize as much as I want for them, the company."

