Locations across Omaha participating in National Drug Take Back Day on April 30

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're looking for a safe way to get rid of unneeded medications, various sites across Omaha will accept them during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30.

Locations include retail chains with pharmacies such as specific Walgreen's and Hy-Vee stores, but also include public buildings such as the Plattsmouth Senior Center and the state Ag. Office in Lincoln in addition to law enforcement agency offices. To find a collection site, visit this website.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) holds the event twice a year and has more than 4,000 collection sites across the nation.

“By removing the threat of unused prescription medications from homes, we eliminate the chance of experimentation, misuse and potential overdose,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “We encourage families to take this day as an opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications, but also to start the conversation with children about the dangers of taking medications not prescribed to them.”

For over a decade, the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily get rid of unwanted medications. According to a press release from the DEA, the national day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication since its inception.

On April 30, the DEA and local law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs won't be accepted.

The DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are taken out.

Additionally, year-round receptacles are available at thousands of pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses across the U.S. See a list of those locations here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.