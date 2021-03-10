Loessfest cancelled in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Uncertainty about where the state of the pandemic will be is wiping out another popular area event.

The city of Council Bluffs is scrapping this year's Loessfest.

The pandemic also caused the city to cancel the Memorial Day event at Tom Hanafan's River Edge Park last year.

It will be the third straight year without Loessfest since flooding forced its cancellation in 2019.

