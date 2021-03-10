Menu

Loessfest cancelled in Council Bluffs

Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 17:22:59-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Uncertainty about where the state of the pandemic will be is wiping out another popular area event.

The city of Council Bluffs is scrapping this year's Loessfest.

The pandemic also caused the city to cancel the Memorial Day event at Tom Hanafan's River Edge Park last year.

It will be the third straight year without Loessfest since flooding forced its cancellation in 2019.

