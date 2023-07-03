Long-serving veteran of Papillion Police Department dies unexpectedly

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papillion Police Department announced on social media Monday the sudden passing of one of its veteran officers.

Here is the statement from police:

"We are heartbroken to share that Lt. Ray Higgins passed away unexpectedly early this morning. Ray served the Papillion Police Department and City of Papillion for more than 34 years. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department. Please keep Ray’s family as well as our department in your prayers as we process this loss. We will share funeral arrangements when we have more information."

