Long-time surgeons perform checkups at Henry Doorly Zoo's Teddy Bear Weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The doctors were in Saturday at the Henry Doorly Zoo, taking care of animals of a different variety.

Teddy Bear Weekend allows kids to bring their favorite teddy bears or other stuffed animals in need of some TLC.

The stuffed animals are treated to a full-service checkup, cleaning and even surgery if needed to fix missing stitches or rips.

Long-time surgeons say the event's impact is twofold. It's helping kids understand real-life animals better as well as what they should expect when they go to the doctor.

Rosemary Smith has been a volunteer surgeon for the event for more than 20 years. She says the children are what keep her coming back every year.

"To see the little kids bring their animals in, they have smiles on their faces. And then to see them picked up and they look great and perfect. It doesn't get any better than that," said Smith.

Teddy Bear Weekend continues Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

