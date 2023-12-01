Longtime Gretna developer talks about rise in residential properties

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a recent University of Nebraska-Lincoln report, building permits for single-family homes in Nebraska increased during October.

That's true, especially in Gretna. In fact, the city planning board recently approved re-zoning a large tract of land near 204th and Capehart Road so developers can turn it into a new subdivision with 227 homes.

Gretna area developer Paul McCune is selling the land to another developer.

He's been working here for 25 years and says Gretna is poised to continue to grow.

"You're seven minutes from a major grocery chain or you're 25 minutes from Westroads," McCune said. "You can get out on the edge of town and enjoy everything Gretna has to offer."

From his perspective, McCune said Sarpy County needs more homes that first-time home buyers can afford.

In fact, that's why his company is currently working on nine separate projects that will eventually bring more than 1100 new homes to the area.

"That first time buyer out of an apartment, you got to have a product that he can afford to get in to," McCune said.

Sarpy County grew 20% from 2010 to 2020. With that, comes the needs for more housing.

"As we grow, get businesses and try to get our own grocery stores and our own major retail, we have to have people work in those places. Thus, we need more of a starter size lot in Gretna," he said.

