Longtime Nebraska prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp to retire at end of month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Department of Justice will soon have to fill a vacancy in the District of Nebraska.

Current Interim US Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced Friday that he intends to retire at the end of the month, ending a career in the justice system that began in 1982.

Sharp was appointed as Acting US Attorney in 2021 when Joe Kelly announced his resignation from the US Attorney role, and has since served as Interim US Attorney. With Sharp's departure, the US District Court will seek an appointee to take over the Interim US Attorney until a presidential-appointed, Senate-confirmed US Attorney will be named.

"As I leave, I truly believe that during my tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, I held the best job in the legal profession," Sharp said through a DOJ press release. "Working with people dedicated to making our communities safer is a privilege and I leave with the utmost admiration for the professionals who continue to carry out the mission.”

Before his appointment to represent to District of Nebraska, the native Nebraskan was deputy county attorney for Lancaster County and also worked with the Lincoln Police Department on white-collar criminal cases. Sharp also served for 17 years as Criminal Chief for the US Attorney's Office.

Sharp also expressed that he felt fortunate to have worked with the talented and dedicated judges, officers, attorneys and support staff who were "intelligent, collegial, and completely committed to the honorable performance of their duties."

