Lost your COVID vaccination card? Don't sweat it, replacing it is easier than you think

OMAHA, Neb. — Losing your vaccination card is inevitable for some of us. But if it does get misplaced, it is easier to replace than you might think.

If you got all of your shots in one place, you can just go to the pharmacy where you got your vaccination shots or head to your county's website.

"Just fill out a simple form and it will be mailed to you. Sometimes you can drop by the front desk if you are in a hurry, but we can usually get it done in a day," said Phil Rooney, resource specialist for the Douglas County Health Department.

If you got your vaccinations at multiple places, that will take a little longer.

"If they got all of their shots in Nebraska, it is in the state's registration system. It becomes more of an adventure if they got one shot in Kansas, then Iowa, then here but we have been able to track it down," added Rooney.

For some who have health concerns, having a copy of your vaccination card can be crucial to your health.

"If you go to the hospital, they don't have to look up what happened to you, and some employers may ask to prove you have been vaccinated and in some cases for travel."

The CDC recommends that you take a picture of your card and keep an electronic version. Additionally, getting the paper card laminated can help it last longer.

Visit, www.douglascountyhealth.com or call (402) 444-3400.

