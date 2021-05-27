Lou Gerhig bust originally housed at Yankee Stadium being displayed at Werner Park to raise ALS awareness

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Now through June 16, visitors at Werner Park can view a piece of history in the form of a Lou Gehrig bust which was originally displayed at Yankee Stadium. According to a release, the bust is being put on display to pay tribute to Lou Gehrig and raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which Gehrig died of.

The bust is on loan from Boys Town which took ownership of it following its years at Yankee Stadium. Gehrig and teammate Babe Ruth visited the institution in 1927.

“We are honored to display the Lou Gehrig Memorial in our office and thankful to Boys Town for allowing us the privilege,” said Fred Uhe, Tourism Director at Sarpy County Tourism. “I encourage the community and all visitors to stop by the office to see the incredible sculpture and educate themselves on the horrible disease that ended Lou Gehrig’s life.”

ALS is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In March, Major League Baseball (MLB) designated June 2, during which the bust will be on display, as Lou Gehrig Day in honor of Gehrig and to raise awareness for ALS. On that day, the MLB plans to hold ceremonies and said players will wear special patches and red 4-ALS wristbands.

“MLB and Minor League Baseball can really help raise awareness of what ALS is,” said Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers. “Some people hear Lou Gehrig’s Disease and ALS and they don’t connect the two. So, celebrating Lou Gehrig’s life and his battle with ALS on Lou Gehrig Day will both honor his legacy and strengthen the fight for a cure for ALS.”

Those who wish to see the bust can do so at the Sarpy County Tourism Office which is located in Werner Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or during and of the Omaha Storm Chasers' home games until June 16.

