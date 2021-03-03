Louisville man pleads no contest to shooting teenage son

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded no contest after being charged with shooting his teenage son in the abdomen and buttocks during an argument in the family's home last summer.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 54-year-old Clarence Moxey, of Louisville, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Cass County District Court to first-degree assault and felony child abuse.

He faces up to 50 years for each count when he's sentenced at a later date.

Sheriff's investigators say Moxey shot his 16-year-old son with a small-caliber handgun on July 20. The teen was flown to an Omaha hospital to be treated for his wounds.

