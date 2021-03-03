Menu

Louisville man pleads no contest to shooting at Cass County deputies

A 38-year-old Louisville man has pleaded no contest to several charges filed after he fired at Cass County sheriff's deputies in January 2020.
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A 38-year-old Louisville man has pleaded no contest to several charges filed after he fired at Cass County sheriff's deputies in January 2020.

Paul Warner faces up to 18.5 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal Tuesday.

Officers were called to Warner's home between Louisville and Plattsmouth after reports that he had fought with a man, his wife and his son.

When Cass County Sheriff's deputies were talking to his wife, Warner came out of the home and fired at them and a sheriff's cruiser. Deputies returned fire, and Warner was struck several times. No deputies were injured.

