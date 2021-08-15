Lozier gives eight workers with no welding experience a new opportunity to succeed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more job openings available, companies are getting creative with special incentives for new hires. In July, Lozier held a welding-specific job fair — and for the first time ever — no experience was necessary to apply.

"Do you want to learn how to weld?" said Hannah Bolte with Lozier. "We will pay for it, we will pay for your time in class. You'll have no debt, and you'll have a job making 25 dollars an hour when you're done. We've never done that before, this is a first."

"It was an opportunity I didn't want to pass up, that's for sure," said Nick Hansen, a new hire at Lozier.

Nick Hansen is one of 15 new hires from the job fair. He is also one of eight workers who came in with zero welding experience.

"I don't have any industry experience, so coming in here, you know, I had no expectations. I am surprised to be where I am at, just two weeks later," said Hansen.

Metropolitan Community College and Lozier partnered to make a specific, accelerated class. On average, trade-skill degrees cost around $6,000 and normally that would come out of your pocket before you could apply for a welding position.

"The individuals who were hired with no experience from that career fair went through the training at MCC, went through the training here at Lozier, and they have no debt because of it. They were paid for their time during the training, during the classes, during their time here and they are all released to start here soon," said Bolte.

Hansen was working a different factory job before starting at Lozier. He said anyone can do it, you just need to be willing to learn.

"The tools are provided, the training is provided. They kind of let you know that there is nothing to be intimidated by, so long as you apply yourself it all works out," said Hansen.

Lozier is still looking to fill some positions throughout the company.

"We're a manufacturing facility. We have a variety of entry-level jobs. All of them have a $1000 bonus associated with them here in Omaha. You can earn up to $19.31 an hour and on up, for your entry-level production jobs," said Bolte.

During their on-site training, new hires have already started working to fulfill customer orders.

To apply for a job visit Lozier's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.