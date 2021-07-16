LPD arrests suspect with meth and medieval weapons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from police in Lincoln, a suspect who occupied a vehicle parked in front of a residence on July 15 was arrested due to weapon and drug charges. The weapons included “two medieval maces and a hatchet.”

LPD provided the following report on the incident:

...police were called to the area of 11th and Benton on a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in front of a residence.



When the officer arrived, contact was made with the driver, 38-year-old Nicholi Grimm, who stated he was from Arizona. The officer determined that Grimm was wanted on a felony warrant out of Arizona and he was taken into custody...





LPD officers reported that a search of the vehicle turned up two medieval maces and a hatchet. Officers said they also located .5 grams of methamphetamine that field-tested positive.

The Lincoln Police Department says that Grimm is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. He was arrested for Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and on an outstanding felony warrant.

*The photos are of the weapons once they were taken into police custody and wrapped in protective covers.

