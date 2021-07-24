Watch
LPD asks for help in finding missing teen

Lincoln Police Dept
John Williams
John Williams - Missing Teen
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 19:43:32-04

LINCOLN, NE — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

On Saturday, the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a missing juvenile.

13-year-old John Williams was last seen walking eastbound on Prescott near 48th Street. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, green shorts, and flip flops.

John is described as approximately 5'05" with black hair and brown eyes.

Any with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

