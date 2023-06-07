Lunches provided to Omaha-area first responders to thank them for service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local organization is showing its appreciation for first responders.

This is the 14th time the First Responders Foundation has delivered lunches to them.

Agencies that got the lunches on Wednesday included Omaha Police, Omaha Fire and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The foundation says the goal is to personally thank first responders while reminding the public to do the same.

“We do it mainly because we want people to focus on thanking our first responders. And, you know, it's one thing to do the little things during the year. But if we can do something, an event and remind people that when they're walking at the College World Series, thank a police officer or fireman for what they do,” said Jim Hanson, past chair of the First Responders Foundation.

The lunches were delivered in bags decorated by students at Columbian and Joslyn Elementary Schools.

