Lutheran Family Services moving headquarters for first time in over 30 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lutheran Family Services' new location is just about ready to open.

The organization is moving its headquarters for the first time in more than 30 years to its new location near 80th and West Center.

They'll be in the process of moving over the next couple of months and hope to have an open house later this summer.

The President and CEO of Lutheran Family Services, Chris Tonniges says the new location will help them use tech in a new and different way but also be accessible to the community.

“Really excited about the fact that we'll be able to move into this new space that's going to be warm and welcoming. Not only to our clients but also to our employees,” said Tonniges.

They say they'll open more locations this year as well to be closer to clients.

One location that they have planned is off 72nd Street, south of Dodge where they expect to focus on refugee resettlement.

