M.U.D. asking customers to limit outdoor water use until August 21

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metropolitan Utilities District is urging customers to continue limiting outdoor water use through Monday, August 21.

Read the press release below:

Repairs needed on a water main have reduced capacity at one of its water production facilities and, due to the complexity of the repairs and the extreme temperatures, outdoor water restrictions are being extended.

M.U.D. extends its thanks to customers who have curtailed water use.

This situation is not ideal and changing habits can be burdensome. When faced with adversity, M.U.D. employees and customer-owners have stepped up and their efforts are appreciated.

Customers are asked to limit outdoor water use to twice per week while avoiding Mondays and following the previously established odd/even watering schedule. These restrictions will reduce water demand and ensure the continued reliability of the entire system.

Outdoor watering includes:



Irrigating/Sprinkling lawns (unless for new sod)

Filling swimming pools

Hosing down driveways

Running decorative fountains

M.U.D. continues to work with municipalities, including wholesale water customers served by M.U.D., to curtail sewer flushing, lake filling, firefighting drills, street washing and other nonessential uses of water.

For more tips, click here.

