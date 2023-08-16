M.U.D. expanding voluntarily restrictions on outdoor water use

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metropolitan Utilities District announced on Wednesday that it is expanding voluntarily restrictions on outdoor water use for customers.

This is due to reduced system capacity and hotter temperatures being forcasted.

Read the press release below:

Metropolitan Utilities District thanks the community and customers complying with voluntarily restrictions on outdoor water. Your help has enabled us to meet customer demand, but due to continued reduced system capacity and forecasted hotter temperatures, we are extending the voluntary restrictions until further notice.

Repairs needed on a large diameter pipe, associated electrical components and pumping equipment have reduced capacity at one of the water production facilities. Due to the complexity of the repairs, supply chain uncertainties and forecasted temperatures, outdoor water restrictions are being extended until further notice. The District will monitor the situation and provide ongoing updates.

M.U.D. appreciates the ongoing efforts of customers and has seen a decrease in usage, paired with additional rainfall in the area, allowing the utility to meet all demands for water as a result.

Customers are asked to continue limiting outdoor water use to twice per week while avoiding Mondays and follow the previously established odd/even watering schedule. This watering schedule will reduce peak demands by spreading water usage across multiple days, ensuring continued reliability to the entire system.

Outdoor watering includes:



Irrigating/Sprinkling lawns (unless for new sod)

Filling swimming pools

Hosing down driveways

Running decorative fountains

M.U.D. continues to work with municipalities, including wholesale water customers, to curtail non-essential uses of water. M.U.D. will continue hydrant flushing only in situations required for safety or water quality purposes.

