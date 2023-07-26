M.U.D: Flooding blocks southbound traffic near NP Dodge Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — M.U.D. Omaha reported that traffic is being blocked southbound at Dick Collins Road and John J Pershing Drive due to flooding.

They do have crews on the scene working to address water pressures.

ALERT: Traffic is currently blocked southbound at Dick Collins Rd and John J Pershing Dr due to flooding. Crews are working to address water pressures in the area. Please watch for more updates here. — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) July 25, 2023

This is a developing story.

