M.U.D: Flooding blocks southbound traffic near NP Dodge Park

KMTV
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 20:04:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — M.U.D. Omaha reported that traffic is being blocked southbound at Dick Collins Road and John J Pershing Drive due to flooding.

They do have crews on the scene working to address water pressures.

This is a developing story.

