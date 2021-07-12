M.U.D suspends disconnections in wake of weekend storm, power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) announced on Monday that disconnections for non-payment will be suspended through July 26. The move comes in the wake of a weekend storm that left thousands without power.

Customers are still responsible for the gas and water they use but M.U.D. will keep working with people on flexible payment options. Impacted customers can call customer service at 402-554-6666 or toll-free at 800-732-5864, or email customer_service@mudnebr.com for assistance.

If customers need help paying their utility bills, M.U.D. says the first step is to contact the Nebraska Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) at 1-800-383-4278 or apply online with the Department of Health and Human Services program at ACCESSNebraska.

For customers not eligible to receive assistance through ACCESSNebraska, M.U.D. says help may be available through its Home Fund. Click here or call 402-554-6666 to speak with a representative.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.