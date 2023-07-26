M.U.D. urges customers to limit outdoor water use through weekend

OMAHA, Neb. — MUD sent an email asking customers to limit outdoor water usage due to reduced capacity.

Read the news release here:

Metropolitan Utilities District is urging its water customers to temporarily limit outdoor water use until repairs can be completed on a water main break that has reduced capacity at one of its water production facilities.

Customers are asked to halt outdoor water use through Sunday, July 30, to help reduce water demands to ensure continued reliability to the entire system during this period of extreme temperatures.

Please restrict the following activities:



Irrigating/Sprinkling lawns (unless for new sod)

Filling swimming pools

Hosing down driveways

Running decorative fountains

As part of restrictions, M.U.D. is working with municipalities, including wholesale water customers served by M.U.D., to curtail sewer flushing, lake filling, firefighting drills, street washing and other non-essential uses of water.

For more tips, visit mudomaha.com and search Water Conservation [mudomaha.com].

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.