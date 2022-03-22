Watch
Machine Gun Kelly coming to Omaha as part of the 'Mainstream Sellout Tour'

The artist known for songs 'Bad Things' & 'Wild Boy' is coming to the heartland
Machine Gun Kelly
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Machine Gun Kelly seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Diego, Calif.
Machine Gun Kelly
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 22:18:13-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Omaha.

This announcement was made as a part of the "Mainstream Sellout Tour" that will span across North America and Europe.

MGK will be in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on Aug. 4, 2022. There will be guest performances from Travis Barker and WILLOW.

Tickets go on sale starting on March 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

See the rest of the tour dates below.

Mainstream Sellout Tour

