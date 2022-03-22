Machine Gun Kelly coming to Omaha as part of the 'Mainstream Sellout Tour'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Omaha.

This announcement was made as a part of the "Mainstream Sellout Tour" that will span across North America and Europe.

MGK will be in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on Aug. 4, 2022. There will be guest performances from Travis Barker and WILLOW.

Tickets go on sale starting on March 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

See the rest of the tour dates below.

Live Nation Concerts

