Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals providing care to COVID long-haulers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You may have heard of COVID long-haulers These are people who experience COVID-19 symptoms weeks or even months after the initial illness.

Now a new clinic at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is launching a post-COVID recovery clinic.

Since March of last year, Madonna has treated over 200 patients requiring post-COVID rehabilitation.

That's why they found this new clinic necessary.

The program was spearheaded by Dr. Samuel Bierner.

“We evaluate with physical therapy, occupational therapy, physician, as well as psychology, as necessary.

So we have a variety of disciplines including speech therapy for some people if they need that. Who can contribute to helping us come up with a treatment plan for patients to help them with their symptoms." said Dr. Samuel Bierner.

Dr. Bierner says there are a variety of different symptoms long-haulers experience.

They include things like fatigue, muscle weakness, balance issues, memory and concentration issues as well as anxiety and depression.

