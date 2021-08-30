Watch
Magic shop owner charged with assaulting boys in foster care

Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 16:12:36-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a Lincoln magic shop who has been charged earlier this year with sexually assaulting several foster boys in his care was just relicensed earlier this year.

Graciano Lopez, 42, was charged in June with sexually assaulting at least six different boys between summer 2017 and stretched to March 2021, when one of the children contacted the state Department of Health and Human Service to report the ongoing assaults.

In addition to providing foster care, Officer Erin Spilker said Lopez came in contact with some of the boys at his Jolly Bean's Magic Castle shop and through a lawn care business he operated, where he employed teenage boys. Investigators are still searching for additional victims.

