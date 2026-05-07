MAH JONGG MANIA: With events up 179%, why do women (and men) in Omaha love the game?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Spell it mah-jonng, mahjong, mahjong or Mah Jongg. We're going with Mah Jongg, which relates more to the American version of the game - which is rooted in China in the 1800s.



3 News Now joined dozens of players at a special event at Dillard's in Oakview Mall. Many of them belong to a Mah Jongg club, which gathers twice a week at the Camelot Community Center.

Players like Rita, Annette, Michele and Jan explain the benefits as cognitive and social.

The game has surged in popularity. Year over year, events are up roughly 179%, and online searches are up more than 4,500%

Continue reading for the expanded version of this story.

Inside Dillard's at Oakview Mall, it's not the scene you'd expect. Women (and a few men) are gathered around tables playing American Mah Jongg — shuffling tiles, trading pieces, and chasing the game's most coveted resource: the Joker.

"Getting down to it ladies. East... I need four Jokers... Me, too!" the players said.

Most of the people at this event met through playing.

Jan started 18 years ago, picking up the game when she lived in Arizona.

"I played tournament down there, but I've been playing 18 years. But some of these girls are beginners. It doesn't make any difference how long you play. You're good and bad. I'm just as bad as a beginner and I'm just as good as a good one at times. You don't know," Jan said.

The game combines luck with skill and strategy. Michele recently retired and picked it up. She explained the concept.

"How does it align to something here? And you hope it does, but it usually doesn't initially. And then, you trade," Michele said.

That trading phase is called "The Charleston." Cards lay out winning combinations — but for many players, winning is mostly secondary.

Rita described what keeps her coming back.

"I get to use my brain. I get to learn things from each one of these people. A lot of these people travel, so we hear about all of that and connect," Rita said.

For Annette, the game adds structure and motivation to her day.

"You have to decide you're going to play at 1 o'clock, so at 11, you've got to figure out what you're going to wear. Well, seriously! You can't just laze around. Mah Jongg, so you've gotta get with the program," Annette explained.

Jan summed up what the game means to the group.

"You know, laugh is the joy. We laugh, we have a good time. And we learn how to cuss a little."

So what's driving the surge in interest? Dianne Severa, who leads the Mah Jongg club at Camelot Community Center, pointed to a wave of new merchandise.

"The explosion has been these companies that have come out with these really fancy mats, and these really fancy tiles. And everybody's falling in love with Mah Jongg because of it," Severa said.

Merchandise like what was spotted inside the store appeals strongly to women. Mah Jongg memberships reflect a national ratio of about 19 to 1, women to men — but more men and younger people are playing, drawn to nostalgia and the game's robust social connection.

For those interested in learning, there are instructors and workshops in the area, along with online resources and apps.

Most of the players at the Dillard's event belong to a club which meets twice a week at Camelot Community Center, located at 92nd and Blondo. The club is free and open to all ages who already know how to play.

Mondays: 6:30–9 p.m.

Thursdays: 12:30–3:30 p.m.

To register, email diannene@cox.net.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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