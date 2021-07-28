Maha Festival tickets running low as the event approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re planning on attending the popular Maha Festival at Aksarben village but have been holding off on buying tickets, you may want to buy them soon.

According to a release from organizers, “Capacity is nearly reached and tickets are almost sold out. VIP tickets sold out in five days.”

This year’s event has “a limited number of tickets available to allow everyone to have ample space to themselves if desired.”

Two stages will showcase performers at the event. Attendees can expect comedy, spoken word, visual art, craft beer, food and more.

This year’s lineup includes:

Khruangbin

Thundercat

Japanese Breakfast

Drive-By Truckers

Shovels & Rope

Matt Cox & the Marauders

Edem Soul Music

Dirt House

J. Crum, Kethro

Crabrangucci

The festival starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 and will run until midnight.

You can purchase tickets and find out more about the event by going to the Maha Festival website .

