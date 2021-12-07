Major outage at Amazon Web Services affects slew of sites: Netflix, Facebook and Disney + included

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV — A widespread outage at Amazon Web Services has affected a slew of online services, ranging from Netflix to Facebook to Venmo.

Each of these sites, separate giants in their own sectors, may seem to be unrelated to one another, but the companies utilize servers operated through Amazon Web Services, which accounts for the simultaneous lack of connectivity to each platform.

DownDetector.com, which tracks online services and reports real-time statuses and outages, shows that the outage began between 9:25 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. early Tuesday, when the number of reports of an outage skyrocketed to 4,500, and double again to 9,169 by 9:55 a.m. For reference, the baseline number of reports is four, when services are stable and operating without incident.

The outage has also affected loading or access altogether for AI security services such as Alexa and Ring, stock trading apps such as Coinbase and Robinhood, and daily-use sites such as Tinder and Instacart.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.