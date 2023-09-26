Major project nears completion for Omaha CSO

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha offered a tour of the Saddle Creek High Rate Retention and Treatment Facility which is just south of Baxter Arena.

It is a major part of their Clear Solutions for Omaha Program which is being led by the City of Omaha's Public Works Department to improve water quality in local rivers, and streams and by capturing or treating 85% of the average annual combined sewage volume, according to officials.

"The overall, estimated cost of this program is two billion dollars... And we have spent approximately one billion dollars at this point,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “When this high-rate treatment facility is fully operational, we estimate we will be over halfway to our goal to reduce sewer overflows and the impacts of potentially harmful bacteria from Omaha's combined sewer system."

The program is made up of 60 projects and the completion of this facility should be done in a few weeks.

The entire project started in 2014 and is slated to take 28 years with a deadline of 2037.

