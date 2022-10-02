Malcolm X Hall of Fame induction leads to the donation of books to the state prison system

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska prison inmates will now have easy access to one of the most famous prison transformation stories.

On Friday, the Omaha-based Malcolm X Foundation donated 96 copies of the book, “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” to the Nebraska Department of Corrections for distribution through the libraries at the nine state prisons.

‘Redemption, perseverance’

The donation comes on the heels of the recent selection of the Omaha-born human rights leader to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

“Malcolm’s story is one of redemption and perseverance,” said State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. “Malcolm dealt with some things early in his life but he was able to overcome them, to become one of the most iconic voices for Black Americans.”

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, who accepted the donation of books at his agency’s Lincoln headquarters, said that he had read “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” at age 12 and that it had helped him “see the world much differently.”

Once a street hood

In prison, Malcolm X, then known as Malcolm Little, transformed himself from a street hood into an intellectual, teaching himself how to write while adopting the Muslim religion.

He went on to become a leading figure in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, calling on Blacks to empower themselves and fight back against injustices “by any means necessary.”

Frakes said that the transformational story of Malcolm X was once the basis of a prison rehabilitation program.

“It’s a great journey story,” he said.

Alex Haley collaborated

“The Autobiography of Malcolm X” was the result of several interviews between the human rights advocate and journalist/author Alex Haley. It was first published in 1965, a few months after Malcolm X was assassinated. Time magazine called it one of the 10 most important nonfiction books of the 20th century, and it became the basis for Spike Lee’s 1992 movie, “Malcolm X,” starring Denzel Washington.

Paul Fielmann, an Omaha community activist and prison volunteer, initiated the donation, thinking it was a good follow-up to the Hall of Fame induction. The books came from the Malcolm X Foundation, which operates a historic site at the birthplace of the civil rights leader near 34th and Evans Streets in Omaha.

“Everyone was on board,” Fielmann said. “Malcolm is a role model for guys on the inside, to get out and stay out.”

