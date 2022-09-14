Malcolm X inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame; museum director says some unaware he was born in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Malcolm X's induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame came after two previous nominations. For the latest, he eventually received unanimous support from the board of commissioners.

Local reaction to the decision was positive, though some would've liked to have seen it sooner.

“When I saw it I was so ecstatic,” Demi Kulper said. “Long overdue for sure, it's definitely a big win for the Black community.”

Many feel Malcolm X's story is important for everyone to learn, regardless of their skin color, because of his far-reaching impact.

“Malcolm X is an inspirational leader for not just our community but around the world,” Tim Hron said.

The influence of Malcolm X remains a global one and it all started in Omaha. A historical marker identifies the spot of his birth home on the grounds of the Malcolm X foundation near N 34th and Evans Street.

There's still work to be done when it comes to making sure people know about the civil rights leader; however, Eric Ewing, the executive director of the Great Plains Black History Museum, said many locals don't know he was an Omaha native.

“Even when folks come into the museum and I mention the fact that he was from here, people say they weren't aware of that,” Ewing said. “These are people who are from Omaha themselves."

He is hopeful this induction can change that.

“It'll help in making people here in Omaha more aware of his accomplishments and what he set out to do,” Ewing said.

The board of commissioners originally voted 4-3 to induct Malcolm X before eventually coming to a unanimous decision.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.