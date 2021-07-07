Malvern community adding murals to create art walk

MALVERN, Iowa. (KMTV) - The Malvern community is adding more murals to create a real art walk. It's a community outreach project for anyone willing to get creative.

Artist Emily McQueen is spearheading a project for volunteers to create murals that cater to the city.

"We want to direct people who come down Main Street, welcome into town with a sign that says, 'Hey, come over here. We have the back of nine different businesses," McQueen said.

The artwork will center on themes relevant to the city.

"The unifying theme is for sure, cycling, arts and rural industry, and those are just the Malvern themes," McQueen said.

McQueen did a walk-through of all the progress. Volunteers worked on a mural on the back of the Hilltop Animal Hospital.

"The Hilltop Animal Hospital, they wanted some work on the back of their building that was very much pet, pet-owner focused, so we have a cute little couple on a tandem bicycle with their dog and their cat," McQueen said.

The art will speak to both natives and visitors.

"And then that wraps around here to the back of this quilt shop where we are working on these barn squares," McQueen said. "The barn quilts are important out here to rural farmers."

One space will have a landscape like the Loess Hills, which will be a great selfie spot for visitors.

Fellow artist Zack Jones is helping out. Jones is a local whose wish is to keep the spirit of Malvern alive.

"You know, a lot of these rural towns have died over the years and still continue to die," Jones said. "It's every small town's challenge to get people to come, give them a reason to come to your town and Artfully Growing is one of our slogans."

The city is fulfilling its slogan by using their creativity to shed light on their hidden gem.

"We think Malvern is special," McQueen said.

Now, they are hoping you'll think so too.

The murals are expected to be finished by the end of the summer. Here's a link if you would like to paint.