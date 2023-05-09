Malvern gets hit with hail for the second time in less than a month: 'It's exhausting'

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — After a stormy night people in Malvern, Iowa are dealing with hail damage for the second time in just a few weeks.

3 News Now Photojournalist Kevin Rempe visited local folks to see how they’re faring after last night’s storms. He spoke with Alicia Hagan, the owner of Classic Cafe, which sustained damage in the last storm, as well as Brienne Grant, who said it was 'exhausting' to have two storms in a row.

