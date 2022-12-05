Malvern woman dies in fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — Just after noon on Monday, Mills County deputies responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street, southeast of Malvern.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch.

The news release said: "An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree.

The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, IA died at the scene.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Malvern Fire and Rescue, Hastings Fire, Silver City Fire and Rescue, Oak Township fire and Rescue and Glenwood Rescue."

