Man admits to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa man accused of making and placing several homemade bombs in a suburb 20 minutes north of Des Moines has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. The Des Moines Register reports that Chad Williams, a 47-year-old Navy veteran from Johnston, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user and making a destructive device. Investigators recovered methamphetamine and marijuana, a 9mm pistol and bomb-making materials at Williams' residence.

A third count, unlawful possession of an explosive device, was dropped in a deal with prosecutors.

Williams admitted in the plea hearing that he planted the homemade explosives in Ankeny last year, two of which detonated as planned. The third was found intact by an 8-year-old girl. When police successfully disarmed the third explosive, they found it to be made of firework shells, BB's and other metal objects that were said to have been able to cause damage. No one was injured as a result of the pipe bombs, which were created and planted to target an acquaintance of Williams.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, though the sentencing range is expected to result in a much shorter amount, when he's sentenced in May.

