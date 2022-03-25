Man arrested after allegedly holding wife, children at knifepoint and running into bus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One man is in custody after allegedly driving into an ORBT bus while holding his wife and three children captive with a knife.

Police say Michael Nordmeyer left an apartment on South 49th St. with his wife and children shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday while armed with a knife. As he was leaving, he struck several vehicles and eventually came to a stop when he hit an ORBT bus near 36th and Dodge St.

Nordmeyer was taken into custody and has been booked into Douglas County Corrections for false imprisonment, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felony child abuse, willful reckless driving, obstructing, resisting arrest and domestic violence assault.

At least two people went to the hospital with serious injuries.



