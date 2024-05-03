Man arrested in Blair accused of two murders in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police have confirmed the arrest of 30-year-old Dequanta Zachary, who's accused of killing two men over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight on April 28, officers were called to the 2100 block of S. 29th Street, and found the body of 36-year-old Deonte Ivory.

Then, about seven hours later, on the 3200 block of S. 24th Street, found 25-year-old Michael Anderson dead.

Both Ivory and Anderson had been shot.

Investigators say a vehicle description led them to Zachary, who was in Blair, Neb. at the time of his arrest. According to police, the three men knew each other.

Zachary is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on two counts of murder in the 1st degree and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.