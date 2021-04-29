Watch
Man cited in connection to possible hate crime at Temple Israel

Police Lights
Man cited in connection to possible hate crime at Temple Israel
Posted at 9:09 PM, Apr 28, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police cited a man in connection to a possible hate crime at the Temple Israel.

According to a police report, 30-year-old Jonathan Ziegler was cited for hate intimidation and damage to property.

The synagogue's executive director told 3 News Now that a man posted neo-Nazi stickers on poles outside the synagogue earlier this month.

During that interview, he also told 3 News Now that he wanted to talk to the man who did it because he had a message for him.

