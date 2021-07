OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man who posted neo-Nazi stickers outside an Omaha synagogue is now on probation.

The judge fined 31-year-old Jonathan Ziegler 200-dollars.

He was found guilty of committing a hate crime and damaging property for the April incident at Temple Israel.

At the time, the synagogue's executive director told 3 News Now he had video of the crime.

Additional charges of committing a hate crime and property damage were dismissed.