Man convicted of killing 8-year-old Omaha boy dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a man who spent decades in prison for brutally killing an 8-year-old boy nearly 50 years ago has died in prison.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 64-year-old Patrick Russell died Sunday at the Lincoln Correctional Center where he was serving a more than 100-year sentence for the 1973 killing of Joseph Matthew Edmonds.

Officials have said Russell was a teenager on probation for the sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy when he lured 8-year-old Joseph to a vacant apartment and strangled the boy with a telephone cord.

Prosecutors at the time said they believed he molested the boy after killing him.

