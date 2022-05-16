Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man convicted of murder in killing of Iowa state trooper

james smith.jpg
Iowa State Patrol
James Smith, Iowa State Patrol
james smith.jpg
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 16:01:53-04

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year.

The jury on Monday also convicted 42-year-old Michael Lang of attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang's home to arrest him following Lang's assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018