Man dies following Monday evening crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man died Monday following a car accident that happened near 72nd and Cass streets just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said a Toyota Corolla was southbound on 72nd and attempted to turn eastbound onto Cass, but was struck by a northbound Dodge Nitro. Police said witnesses and video surveillance indicated the Dodge Nitro had the right of way.

Police said both vehicles spun and the Toyota hit a stopped westbound Volkswagen SUV.

Police said the driver of the Toyota didn't have his seat belt on. He later died at Bergan Mercy.

His name is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Nobody else was in the car.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro declined to be brought to the hospital.

