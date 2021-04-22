Man dies in single-vehicle crash late Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 59-year-old man died in a crash late Wednesday, according to Omaha Police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle injury accident near 29th St & Ed Creighton Ave.

Authorities said a Ford Explorer traveling westbound crossed the median to the south and hit a large wooden railing.

The vehicle overturned and Randy Rettele, 59, was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Rettele was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation continues.

