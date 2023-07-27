Man gets almost 10 years in federal prison for 2022 Omaha guitar store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr announced that Jorge R. Lopez, 31, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He robbed Ground Floor Guitar in the Blackstone District a little over a year ago.

Read the news release below:

United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Lopez to 30 months’ imprisonment on the robbery charge and 84 months’ consecutive on the brandishing charge, resulting in 114 months in the Bureau of Prisons. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, Lopez will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.

On July 1, 2022, officers responded to a radio call to Ground Floor Guitar in Omaha for an armed robbery. The store owner told officers that two men entered the store separately before displaying a black handgun and robbing the store owner of cash and property, specifically several guitars and at least one amplifier. Various customers were also robbed by being instructed to “hand over their wallets.”

Codefendant Marco Lopez instructed all the victims to move down into the basement where he locked them and a dog into a bathroom, telling them not to come out or he would “shoot them,” while displaying a handgun.

The victims eventually left the bathroom and called 911.

On July 2, 2022, Omaha Police were responding to a tip related to a residential break-in, which identified codefendant Marco Lopez as a suspect. Marco is cousins with Jorge Lopez. Jorge Lopez was interviewed and admitted that both he and Marco Lopez had robbed the guitar store and that Marco took the cash and guitars with him to Texas when he left after the robbery. Police searched the truck used in the robbery, finding a wallet belonging to one of the victims and other materials linking the truck to the robbery. Marco Lopez was located and arrested in Texas before being extradited to Nebraska.

Marco Lopez has pleaded guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7, 2023.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department.

