Man in custody after armed domestic dispute near 168th and Center St

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man is in custody following a disturbance at a home in the area of 168th and Center.

Officers were sent on a report of a domestic dispute just before 5:30 pm Tuesday.

Police learned there were several others inside the home upon arriving at the scene. They say a man who was armed was also inside and possibly threatening to harm himself.

Officers started working to get everyone out safely. A negotiator was brought in to get the armed man outside of the home.

"We got the residents out to safety. Got a negotiator on-scene who talked the armed party outside and he came out willingly,” said OPD Lt. Jennifer Russell.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police will continue to investigate the incident and determine any charges.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.