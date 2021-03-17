Menu

Man in second murder trial acquitted of killing Omaha teen

A Douglas County jury on Tuesday found 25-year-old Otis Walker not guilty of first-degree murder and gun charges in the Nov. 26, 2016, drive-by shooting death of 16-year-old Markeise Dunn.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man undergoing his second trial for murder in the 2016 shooting death of an Omaha teenager has been found not guilty.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that a Douglas County jury on Tuesday found 25-year-old Otis Walker not guilty of first-degree murder and gun charges in the Nov. 26, 2016, drive-by shooting death of 16-year-old Markeise Dunn.

Prosecutors had argued that it was Walker who pulled the trigger when a car pulled up beside Dunn, who was walking his girlfriend to a bus stop, and opened fire.

Walker's first trial ended in a mistrial in 2019 when jurors couldn't reach a verdict.

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018