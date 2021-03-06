Man injured in afternoon shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Omaha.

Police responded to NBH Grocery at 1817 N 33rd Street at 1:35 p.m.

Officers said the victim, 19-year-old Dtavionte Perry, told them he was standing in front of the store when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit by gunfire.

Perry was brought to the hospital in a private car. His injury is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

