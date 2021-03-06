Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man injured in afternoon shooting in Omaha

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Officers said the victim, 19-year-old Dtavionte Perry, told them he was standing in front of the store when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit by gunfire.
Police lights
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 17:29:02-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Omaha.

Police responded to NBH Grocery at 1817 N 33rd Street at 1:35 p.m.

Officers said the victim, 19-year-old Dtavionte Perry, told them he was standing in front of the store when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit by gunfire.

Perry was brought to the hospital in a private car. His injury is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018